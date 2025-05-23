Adriyan Karmakar Shines with Bronze at ISSF Junior World Cup

Indian sharpshooter Adriyan Karmakar displayed remarkable performance at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2025, clinching a bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event on Friday in Suhl, Germany. This 20-year-old talent has now secured his second medal in the tournament, previously bagging silver with a record-breaking performance in the 50m rifle prone category.

Adriyan hails from a lineage of distinguished shooters, with his father Joydeep Karmakar representing India at the London 2012 Olympics. Apart from his recent achievements in Germany, Adriyan is celebrated as the Khelo India Youth Games champion and the junior national champion for the 50m rifle 3P event.

In the qualifying rounds of the event, Adriyan ranked fourth, scoring an impressive 588 points. Meanwhile, on the skeet shooting front, India's Raiza Dhillon emerged with a silver medal, marking another proud moment for the country. She finished her final round with 51 out of 60 shots, maintaining her reputation as a top contender.

(With inputs from agencies.)