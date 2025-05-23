Left Menu

Adriyan Karmakar Shines with Bronze at ISSF Junior World Cup

Indian shooter Adriyan Karmakar secured a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2025 in Germany. Continuing his impressive form, he scored 446.6 points in the finals. This marks Karmakar's second medal in the tournament, having previously won silver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:52 IST
Adriyan Karmakar Shines with Bronze at ISSF Junior World Cup
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Indian sharpshooter Adriyan Karmakar displayed remarkable performance at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2025, clinching a bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event on Friday in Suhl, Germany. This 20-year-old talent has now secured his second medal in the tournament, previously bagging silver with a record-breaking performance in the 50m rifle prone category.

Adriyan hails from a lineage of distinguished shooters, with his father Joydeep Karmakar representing India at the London 2012 Olympics. Apart from his recent achievements in Germany, Adriyan is celebrated as the Khelo India Youth Games champion and the junior national champion for the 50m rifle 3P event.

In the qualifying rounds of the event, Adriyan ranked fourth, scoring an impressive 588 points. Meanwhile, on the skeet shooting front, India's Raiza Dhillon emerged with a silver medal, marking another proud moment for the country. She finished her final round with 51 out of 60 shots, maintaining her reputation as a top contender.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025