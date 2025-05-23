Left Menu

Djokovic Nears 100th Tour Title Ahead of French Open

Novak Djokovic is on the verge of his 100th tour-level title after defeating Cameron Norrie in the Geneva Open semi-finals. Djokovic will face Hubert Hurkacz in the final, which serves as a crucial preparation for the French Open. Djokovic celebrated his 38th birthday recently and aims for his fourth Roland Garros title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:35 IST
Novak Djokovic edged closer to his 100th tour-level title by overcoming a hiccup in the second set to defeat British qualifier Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-1 in the Geneva Open semi-finals on Friday. Djokovic will face Polish sixth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the final on Saturday, a match that marks the 24-time Grand Slam champion's final preparatory event for the French Open commencing Sunday. Djokovic boasts a stellar 7-0 record against Hurkacz.

Celebrating his 38th birthday this week, Djokovic delivered 11 aces and 34 winners in a grueling two-hour, 15-minute match against Norrie. While the first two sets were fiercely contested, Djokovic asserted his dominance in the final set, quickly jumping to a 3-0 lead before Norrie managed a response.

Sealing the next three games, Djokovic has now reached his 143rd ATP Final. "This was the toughest match of the tournament so far," Djokovic remarked. "After facing a break in the second set, I came back in the tiebreak and was pleased with how I performed in the third set." Djokovic, currently ranked world number six, is targeting a fourth Roland Garros title but has been struggling for form since an early 2023 injury-plagued Australian Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

