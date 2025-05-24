Left Menu

Scott McTominay: Serie A's Player of the Season and Napoli's Crowning Jewel

Scott McTominay, key player for Napoli, was named Serie A's Player of the Season after scoring 12 goals and providing six assists. Despite the departure of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, McTominay emerged as a pivotal figure, with fans dubbing him 'McFratm'. His journey in Italy has been a dream come true.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 03:51 IST
Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay, regarded as a central figure in Napoli's Serie A triumph, was honored as the league's Player of the Season. The midfielder netted 12 goals and provided six assists, making him indispensable to the club's success.

Following the exit of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris St Germain, McTominay stepped up, earning a special place in the hearts of Neapolitan fans who affectionately call him 'McFratm'.

Despite challenges with the language barrier, McTominay has felt embraced by the local culture, stating that his experience in Napoli is like living a dream.

(With inputs from agencies.)

