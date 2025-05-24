Scott McTominay: Serie A's Player of the Season and Napoli's Crowning Jewel

Scott McTominay, regarded as a central figure in Napoli's Serie A triumph, was honored as the league's Player of the Season. The midfielder netted 12 goals and provided six assists, making him indispensable to the club's success.

Following the exit of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris St Germain, McTominay stepped up, earning a special place in the hearts of Neapolitan fans who affectionately call him 'McFratm'.

Despite challenges with the language barrier, McTominay has felt embraced by the local culture, stating that his experience in Napoli is like living a dream.

