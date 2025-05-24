Lebanese Tennis Ace Benjamin Hassan Makes French Open History

In a historic achievement for Lebanese sports, Benjamin Hassan became the first tennis player from Lebanon to qualify for the main draw of the French Open in the Open era. The 30-year-old triumphed over Japan's James Trotter with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory in the final round of qualifying matches.

Hassan, who was born in Germany, secured his spot at Roland-Garros by winning three successive matches during the qualifying tournament held on Paris's clay courts. Currently ranked 177th globally, Hassan is establishing a reputation for breaking new ground in Lebanese tennis.

Last summer, at the Paris Olympics, Hassan made headlines by becoming the first to represent Lebanon, securing a win against American Christopher Eubanks. His recent qualification is another significant milestone for Lebanese tennis, inspiring nationwide pride, as articulated by the Lebanese Tennis Federation on social media. Hassan will face Italian Matteo Gigante in the tournament's first round, commencing this Sunday.

