Lebanese Tennis Ace Benjamin Hassan Makes French Open History

Benjamin Hassan has become the first Lebanese tennis player in the Open era to qualify for the French Open main draw. The historic achievement follows his victory over Japan's James Trotter. This milestone marks another significant step for Lebanese tennis after a successful year in international competitions.

Updated: 24-05-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 09:18 IST
In a historic achievement for Lebanese sports, Benjamin Hassan became the first tennis player from Lebanon to qualify for the main draw of the French Open in the Open era. The 30-year-old triumphed over Japan's James Trotter with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory in the final round of qualifying matches.

Hassan, who was born in Germany, secured his spot at Roland-Garros by winning three successive matches during the qualifying tournament held on Paris's clay courts. Currently ranked 177th globally, Hassan is establishing a reputation for breaking new ground in Lebanese tennis.

Last summer, at the Paris Olympics, Hassan made headlines by becoming the first to represent Lebanon, securing a win against American Christopher Eubanks. His recent qualification is another significant milestone for Lebanese tennis, inspiring nationwide pride, as articulated by the Lebanese Tennis Federation on social media. Hassan will face Italian Matteo Gigante in the tournament's first round, commencing this Sunday.

