Napoli has clinched its second Serie A title in just three years, spectacularly securing the championship with a 2-0 victory over Cagliari. Scott McTominay, with an acrobatic bicycle kick, and Romelu Lukaku, with a solo goal, were instrumental in this decisive triumph.

Antonio Conte made history by becoming the first coach to win the Italian championship with three different teams. Despite a 2-0 win by arch-rivals Inter over Como, it wasn't enough to overhaul Napoli's lead at the top of the table. This win sealed an impressive turnaround, given that Napoli finished a distant 10th last season.

Fans erupted in celebration at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and across Naples. Napoli's crucial performances from players like McTominay and Lukaku, new acquisitions under Conte's management, ensured the team's success. Moving forward, Napoli's reinvigorated squad seems set to tackle new challenges under Conte's successful leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)