Chennai to Host Inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup 2025

The Hockey India Masters Cup 2025, a pioneering event for veteran players, will debut in Chennai from June 18 to June 27. Offering a platform for former athletes over 35, this tournament celebrates the enduring passion for hockey. All matches will follow a league-cum-knockout format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 10:17 IST
Chennai to Host Inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup 2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Hockey India has announced Chennai as the host city for the first-ever Hockey India Masters Cup 2025, scheduled for June 18 to June 27. The historic event encompasses competitions in both men's and women's categories, aiming to honor veteran players who have made significant contributions to the sport.

This groundbreaking tournament, organized by the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, is set to celebrate the zeal and dedication of players above the age of 40 in the men's category and 35 in the women's category. Participants will represent their respective State Member Units, with team names to be revealed soon.

The competition adopts a league-cum-knockout format, designed upon the final count of participating teams. Former Indian Women's Hockey Team captain Asunta Lakra lauded this initiative, stating it serves as a platform for veterans to reconnect with their passion for hockey while inspiring future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

