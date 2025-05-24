Chennai to Host Inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup 2025

Hockey India has announced Chennai as the host city for the first-ever Hockey India Masters Cup 2025, scheduled for June 18 to June 27. The historic event encompasses competitions in both men's and women's categories, aiming to honor veteran players who have made significant contributions to the sport.

This groundbreaking tournament, organized by the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, is set to celebrate the zeal and dedication of players above the age of 40 in the men's category and 35 in the women's category. Participants will represent their respective State Member Units, with team names to be revealed soon.

The competition adopts a league-cum-knockout format, designed upon the final count of participating teams. Former Indian Women's Hockey Team captain Asunta Lakra lauded this initiative, stating it serves as a platform for veterans to reconnect with their passion for hockey while inspiring future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)