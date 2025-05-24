Shubman Gill: Ascending to India's Test Captaincy

In a significant leadership transition, Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new captain of India's test cricket team. This decision follows the retirement of former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the test format. Gill will now guide the team in its upcoming high-stakes five-test series against England starting June 20.

The team roster has been notably affected by veteran seamer Mohammed Shami's late withdrawal due to injury. Despite his recent participation in the Indian Premier League, Shami won't be part of the squad. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been appointed as the vice-captain, stepping into a crucial leadership role alongside Gill.

The squad for the England tour includes prominent players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah, aiming to overcome the challenging absence of former captains, and lead India to a commendable performance on English grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)