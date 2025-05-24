Left Menu

Shubman Gill: Young Gun Leads India into Test Cricket Transition

Shubman Gill becomes India's Test cricket captain amid a leadership transition following Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement. Rishabh Pant serves as deputy for the challenging England tour. India's squad sees new entrants like B Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh, with notable exclusions including Mohammed Shami due to fitness concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 14:41 IST
Shubman Gill: Young Gun Leads India into Test Cricket Transition
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

Shubman Gill has been appointed as India's Test cricket captain, marking a crucial leadership transition following the retirements of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. At just 25, he steps up as one of the youngest captains in Indian Test history.

The upcoming five-test series against England promises to be challenging. Serving as Gill's deputy is wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, valued for his batting prowess and strategic viewpoint. The selectors, under Ajit Agarkar, expressed confidence in Gill's ability to thrive under pressure.

The team includes newcomers B Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh, based on consistent performances, while notable absentees include Mohammed Shami, sidelined due to fitness issues. The squad is set for a trial by fire as they face England starting June 20 in Leeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025