Shubman Gill: Young Gun Leads India into Test Cricket Transition

Shubman Gill has been appointed as India's Test cricket captain, marking a crucial leadership transition following the retirements of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. At just 25, he steps up as one of the youngest captains in Indian Test history.

The upcoming five-test series against England promises to be challenging. Serving as Gill's deputy is wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, valued for his batting prowess and strategic viewpoint. The selectors, under Ajit Agarkar, expressed confidence in Gill's ability to thrive under pressure.

The team includes newcomers B Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh, based on consistent performances, while notable absentees include Mohammed Shami, sidelined due to fitness issues. The squad is set for a trial by fire as they face England starting June 20 in Leeds.

