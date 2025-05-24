Left Menu

Bumrah's Uncertain Availability Adds Drama to India's 2025 England Test Tour

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar updates on Jasprit Bumrah's potential role in India's 2025 England Test series. Bumrah's participation in all five matches remains uncertain, with decisions pending from medical staff. Shubman Gill is set to captain the squad, marking India's first bilateral series without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Updated: 24-05-2025 15:23 IST
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo@ICC/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the upcoming Test series against England, and the key talking point is right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah's uncertain availability. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has indicated that Bumrah might not partake in all five matches, as his involvement will depend on the assessments of the medical team.

The Indian cricket team, led by newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant, is gearing up for the five-match series set to take place from June to August 2025. The matches, part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle, will be hosted at prestigious venues including Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

This tour marks a new era for Indian cricket as it proceeds without two of its iconic players, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from Test cricket earlier this month. The squad features promising talents such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and seasoned players like Mohammed Siraj, ensuring a well-rounded team is ready to face a formidable English side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

