Shubman Gill: India's New Test Captain Amidst Era of Transition

Shubman Gill steps into the challenging role as India's new Test captain, marking a new era following the retirements of veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With an 18-member squad announced by Ajit Agarkar, Gill, alongside deputy Rishabh Pant, is set to lead India in a five-Test series in England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:29 IST
In a dramatic transition for Indian cricket, Shubman Gill has been named as the new Test captain, a move spotlighted by the retirement of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, confirmed Gill's role during a press conference announcing the 18-member squad.

The series, set to kick off on June 20 in Leeds, marks the beginning of a challenging journey for the young captain. With Rishabh Pant as vice-captain, Agarkar expressed confidence in the 25-year-old, emphasizing the experience and promise he brings to the team.

Although expected to be tested in the five-match series in England, Gill's leadership is seen as a long-term investment. Agarkar assured that support from within the team, notably the guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir, would aid Gill in navigating this significant responsibility.

