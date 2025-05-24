Left Menu

Adriyan Karmakar Shines in ISSF Junior World Cup with Twin Medals

Adriyan Karmakar of India clinched a bronze in the 50m rifle three positions and a silver in the rifle prone at the ISSF Junior World Cup, keeping India atop the medal standings. Anoushka Thokur placed seventh in the women's 3P event, as multiple nations shared nine golds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:59 IST
India's rifle shooter Adriyan Karmakar (Image: NRAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Adriyan Karmakar once again made India proud by securing his second medal in just three days at the ISSF Junior World Cup, taking bronze in the 50m rifle three positions event. The rising star had previously won a silver in the rifle prone category, helping India maintain its lead in the medal standings with a total of one gold, two silvers, and a bronze after three competitive days in Suhl, Germany.

In the nail-biting final, Adriyan showcased resilience and precision, moving up from his initial fourth place after the first elimination rounds. His remarkable performance, including pivotal shots of 10.8 and 10.6, edged him ahead to secure a podium finish, despite stiff competition from Olympian Romain Aufrere of France, who won gold, and Jens Oestli of Germany, who took silver.

Meanwhile, Anoushka Thokur's brave efforts in the junior women's 3P event saw her finishing in seventh place after a tense final shoot-off. Nine gold medals have been distributed to nine different countries throughout the competition, with more events scheduled, including prestigious air rifle and rapid-fire pistol events.

