Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness Dilemma: Indian Test Team Faces First Big Challenge

India's rejigged Test cricket team is facing a major challenge with their star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, being medically unfit to play all five Tests against England this summer. The announcement was made by the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, who confirmed Bumrah's limited availability due to unfit medical clearance.

During India's previous tour in Australia, Bumrah's heavy workload led to a back injury that sidelined him for an extended period. Despite his fruitful past year, where he played a pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup triumph and bagged 71 wickets in 13 Tests, his fitness remains a concern.

As Bumrah gears up for the England series, his participation remains a crucial factor. India's team management will monitor his condition closely, ensuring his fitness is preserved to potentially win critical matches in the series. Bumrah's return to form in the Indian Premier League augments the team's optimism.

