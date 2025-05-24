Northeast's Sporting Revolution: Khelo India Northeast Games Unveiled

In a significant expansion of the government's Khelo India programme, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya revealed plans for annual Khelo India Northeast Games. These games are set to ignite the sports landscape across eight northeastern states by providing a platform for both emerging athletes and traditional games.

The announcement was made at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit, where Mandaviya emphasized that the games would rotate annually among Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. Through this initiative, the government aims to harness the region's sports potential and improve its infrastructure.

Mandaviya highlighted the region's transformative development and expressed optimism about attracting international competitions. With substantial investments like Rs 439 crore sanctioned for sports infrastructure projects, the Northeast is increasingly becoming a cradle for India's athletic talent, particularly with initiatives to identify and nurture young athletes across 152 Khelo India Centres.