Left Menu

Northeast's Sporting Revolution: Khelo India Northeast Games Unveiled

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the annual Khelo India Northeast Games, rotating among eight northeastern states. This initiative aims to cultivate sports talent and showcase traditional games, enhancing the region's sports ecosystem. The program supports over 8,000 athletes with improved infrastructure and talent identification efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:50 IST
Northeast's Sporting Revolution: Khelo India Northeast Games Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant expansion of the government's Khelo India programme, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya revealed plans for annual Khelo India Northeast Games. These games are set to ignite the sports landscape across eight northeastern states by providing a platform for both emerging athletes and traditional games.

The announcement was made at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit, where Mandaviya emphasized that the games would rotate annually among Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. Through this initiative, the government aims to harness the region's sports potential and improve its infrastructure.

Mandaviya highlighted the region's transformative development and expressed optimism about attracting international competitions. With substantial investments like Rs 439 crore sanctioned for sports infrastructure projects, the Northeast is increasingly becoming a cradle for India's athletic talent, particularly with initiatives to identify and nurture young athletes across 152 Khelo India Centres.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025