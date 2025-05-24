Sudharsan's Surreal Journey to the India Test Squad

Drafted into the India Test squad for the England tour, young batter B Sai Sudharsan described the opportunity as "surreal," emphasizing it's only the beginning of his journey. Sudharsan's call-up follows his impressive performances in domestic cricket and the current IPL.

Sudharsan expressed the privilege of representing India as a significant achievement for any cricketer. He cherished the moment with family through a FaceTime call while acknowledging much remains to be achieved in his career.

Currently, the highest run-getter in the IPL, Sudharsan focuses on patience and basics, crucial for transitioning from white-ball to red-ball cricket. He remains committed to his IPL duties, aiming to help Gujarat Titans secure a second title before shifting focus to the Test series.

(With inputs from agencies.)