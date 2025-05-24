Left Menu

Sudharsan's Surreal Journey to the India Test Squad

B Sai Sudharsan has been selected for the India Test squad touring England, describing the opportunity as surreal. The young batter acknowledges it as a stepping stone in his career. Despite personal joy, Sudharsan remains focused on his current IPL commitments and preparing for the upcoming Test series.

Drafted into the India Test squad for the England tour, young batter B Sai Sudharsan described the opportunity as "surreal," emphasizing it's only the beginning of his journey. Sudharsan's call-up follows his impressive performances in domestic cricket and the current IPL.

Sudharsan expressed the privilege of representing India as a significant achievement for any cricketer. He cherished the moment with family through a FaceTime call while acknowledging much remains to be achieved in his career.

Currently, the highest run-getter in the IPL, Sudharsan focuses on patience and basics, crucial for transitioning from white-ball to red-ball cricket. He remains committed to his IPL duties, aiming to help Gujarat Titans secure a second title before shifting focus to the Test series.

