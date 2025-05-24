Left Menu

India's Coastlines Become Hotbed for Open Water Swimming Triumphs

Open water swimming gained traction at the inaugural Khelo India Beach Games 2025, highlighting India's potent potential along its vast coastline. Maharashtra and Karnataka showcased dominance, while swimmers like Pratyay Bhattacharya aimed for ambitious feats including the English Channel. With official recognition, the sport gains legitimacy as a test of resilience.

Open Water Swimming competition in Khelo India Beach Games 2025 (Image: SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
Open water swimming took center stage at the inaugural Khelo India Beach Games 2025, held at Ghoghla Beach in Diu, emerging as one of the most gripping sporting acts. Athletes tackled jellyfish stings and strong tides to complete the course, with Maharashtra and Karnataka swimmers leading the charge in the 5km and 10km events.

Rahul Chiplonkar, KIBG Competition Manager for Sea Swimming, pointed to Maharashtra and other coastal states like Karnataka and Kerala as ideal locales for the sport. India's long-standing tradition in endurance swimming was showcased through legends like Mihir Sen and Arati Saha, who have set global benchmarks.

Pratyay Bhattacharya of West Bengal, a silver medalist in the 10km event, is eyeing a record-breaking swim across the English Channel. Despite a setback during a 2024 attempt to swim the Palk Strait, Bhattacharya continues to break barriers in international competitions.

The conditions in open water swimming—tides, saltiness, and marine life—pose significant challenges. But as KIBG manager Neha Sapte emphasized, it's an adventure sport that builds courage, resilience, and national pride. With newfound official recognition, open water swimming gains legitimacy, evolving from a passion to a budding competitive sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

