Khelo India Beach Games 2025: Thrills, Triumphs, and Pencak Silat Dominance

The inaugural Khelo India Beach Games 2025 came to a thrilling close as five states — Manipur, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir — each snagged five gold medals. Ultimately, it was the tally of silver medals that determined the final positions on the leaderboard, with Manipur clinching the No. 1 spot thanks to its six silvers.

Pencak silat, an Indonesian martial art rapidly gaining traction in India, emerged as a pivotal discipline in the Games, contributing to 28 of the 46 gold medals. Manipur's four golds in pencak silat propelled it to the top, while J&K and hosts DNHDD also excelled in this category. Beach volleyball, beach soccer, and beach sepak-takraw finals provided thrilling spectacles as states vied for gold.

In an exhilarating sepak takraw final on Ghoghla Beach, the Nagaland women's team secured a historic gold, showcasing skill and determination. Beach soccer witnessed Kerala's men's team triumph over Goa, while Odisha's women overcame Gujarat. These victories exemplified team cohesion and strategic prowess, echoing the spirit of the Beach Games.

