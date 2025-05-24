Left Menu

Team USA Breaks 90-Year Drought with IIHF Final Spot

Team USA defeated Sweden 6-2 to reach the final of the IIHF World Championship, aiming for their first gold medal since 1933. The Americans face either Switzerland or Denmark after top performances from Skjei, Gauthier, Garland, and Eyssimont. Sweden will compete for bronze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning display, Team USA overwhelmed Sweden 6-2 on Saturday, advancing to Sunday's final of the IIHF World Championship. This historic performance offers the Americans their first chance at gold in over 90 years.

Olympic champions in 1960 and 1980, Team USA has not clinched the top spot in the world championship since 1933. Their decisive win against Sweden positions them against either Switzerland or Denmark, with standouts Brady Skjei and Cutter Gauthier spearheading their aggressive approach early in the match.

Despite Swedish goals from William Nylander and Elias Lindholm, USA's Jackson Lacombe and Shane Pinto sealed the victory. The final, set for 2020 CET (1820 GMT), promises high stakes, while Sweden battles for bronze earlier that day.

