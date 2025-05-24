Left Menu

Teenager Naraen Pranav Shines with Bronze in ISSF Junior World Cup

Naraen Pranav secured bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle junior event at the ISSF Junior World Cup, marking India’s second bronze and fifth medal. Despite a challenging competition, the young shooter delivered a strong performance in Suhl, Germany, finishing behind China's Huang Liwanlin and the USA's Braden Peiser.

Naraen Pranav in action during men's 10m air rifle final at Suhl (Image: NRAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Teenager Naraen Pranav achieved a remarkable feat by clinching a bronze medal in the men's 10m air rifle junior event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup held in Suhl, Germany. This triumph follows his success at the Khelo India Youth Games, earning India their second bronze and fifth medal in the tournament.

During the intense final, Pranav showcased his composure against formidable opponents, including the reigning 3P junior world champion and world championship silver medalist. Despite the high stakes, he delivered a confident performance, momentarily taking the lead in the 24-shot match-up. Pranav's strategic approach was evident as he initially led after the first round and quickly adapted to maintain a competitive position.

With a tense series of single shots ahead, Pranav faced fluctuations in his standing. However, a pivotal 10.4 shot under pressure secured his place in the top three, ahead of USA's Griffin Lake. Ultimately, Pranav's consistent shooting, including a crucial 10.7 and 10.5, helped him surpass local favorite Florian Beer and secure the bronze. Pranav's earlier dazzling performance, scoring 632.1 in the qualifiers, highlighted his exceptional form and potential in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

