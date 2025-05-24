Left Menu

Lando Norris Claims Pole at Monaco Grand Prix

Lando Norris seized the pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix, leading McLaren to a formidable stance. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured second place, while teammate Oscar Piastri qualified third. Notable positions included Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton in fourth and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in fifth.

Updated: 24-05-2025 20:50 IST
In a thrilling qualifier for the Monaco Grand Prix, Lando Norris delivered an impeccable performance putting McLaren on pole position. The young driver outpaced a competitive field, leading McLaren to a strong position.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, racing on home turf, clinched the second spot on the front row. His teammate, Oscar Piastri, followed closely in third, displaying robust competition amid the rainy conditions of Monaco.

The qualifiers also saw Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton in fourth place and Red Bull's Max Verstappen rounding off the top five, setting the stage for a gripping race.

