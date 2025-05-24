Blue Tigers Gear Up for Thai Challenge Ahead of Crucial Qualifiers

At the National Centre of Excellence Ground (NCE) in Kolkata, the Indian senior men's football team is gearing up for their international friendly against Thailand, set for June 4 at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani. This match holds significance as part of their preparations for the crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round against Hong Kong on June 10. India's campaign kick-started with a goalless draw against Bangladesh in March, leaving Group C open.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong and Singapore also ended in a 0-0 deadlock, equalling points across the board after initial fixtures. Post-friendly, the squad will move to Hong Kong for acclimatization and training, aiming to capitalize on their standings, where they rank 127th, below Thailand's rank of 99 according to FIFA.

Out of 26 encounters, Thailand has claimed 12 victories against India's seven. However, recent matches favor India, including a notable 4-1 victory at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, followed by a 1-0 win earning them a bronze in the King's Cup. Indian coach Manolo Marquez, after a draw against Bangladesh, seeks to recapture that winning essence as the team advances to the Hong Kong clash.

