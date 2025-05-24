Shreyas Iyer's Heroics Propel Punjab Kings to Competitive Total

In an enthralling IPL contest, Captain Shreyas Iyer delivered a pivotal innings for Punjab Kings, scoring a half-century in their match against Delhi Capitals. His 53-run knock was adorned with five boundaries and two towering sixes, anchoring the team's performance on Saturday.

Contributions from Josh Inglis, who scored 32 runs, and a scintillating unbeaten 44 off just 16 balls from Marcus Stoinis, highlighted the innings, propelling Punjab Kings to a challenging total of 206 for 8. Stoinis's explosive cameo included three fours and four significant sixes, providing the thrust needed in the latter part of the innings.

Delhi Capitals' bowling attack featured Mustafizur Rahman, who was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/33. Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam also played key roles, taking two wickets each. Their efforts, however, were not enough to contain a spirited Punjab Kings lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)