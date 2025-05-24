Vidarbha Pro T20 League: A New Cricket Spectacle

The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) heralded a new chapter in cricket on Saturday by announcing the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, slated to run from June 5-15. This inaugural competition will pit six men's teams and three women's teams against each other, showcasing the region's top cricketing talent.

The men's teams include Neco Master Blaster, Orange Tigers, Nagpur Titans, Bharat Rangers, Nagpur Heroz, and Pagariya Strikers. Meanwhile, the women's division features Neco Master Blaster, Orange Tigresses, and Nagpur Titans. Each franchise has been aligned with a 16-member squad, ensuring balanced and competitive play as determined by the VCA's senior selection committee.

Teams were allocated through a draw system, with Arivaa Sports Private Limited, also the organizer of the Bengal Pro T20 League, entrusted with managing this exciting new tournament. The Vidarbha Pro T20 League promises to bring a fresh wave of cricket enthusiasm to the region.