Bordeaux-Begles Triumph: From Bitter Loss to European Glory

Bordeaux-Begles players and staff, who vowed to rebound after last year's 59-3 defeat to Toulouse in the Top 14 final, have fulfilled their promise. On Saturday, they claimed their first major trophy by beating Northampton 28-20 to win the European Champions Cup at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Although revenge against Toulouse came in the semi-finals, it was Bordeaux's forward power and defensive tenacity that subdued a Northampton backline full of England internationals. Key player Damian Penaud scored two tries, taking his competition tally to 14, while Bordeaux's relentless tactics stymied Northampton's momentum.

Captain Maxime Lucu led the charge, taking over goal-kicking duties and scoring the pivotal penalty that broke a 20-20 halftime stalemate. Bordeaux's victory marks the fifth consecutive title for France, leaving coach Yannick Bru proud of his team's resilience and resolve after last season's nightmare end.

