India's Teen Shooting Stars Shine at ISSF Junior World Cup

In a spectacular show of precision and talent, India secured a 1-2 finish in the women's 10m air rifle event at the ISSF Junior World Cup. Sixteen-year-old shooters Shambhavi Kshirsagar and Ojasvi Thakur engaged in a riveting battle, ultimately propelling India to the top of the standings with their gold and silver medals.

Shambhavi clinched gold with a score of 253.0, while Ojasvi was close behind with 251.8, leaving Italy's Carlota Salafia in third place. The young Indian marksmen showcased their prowess amidst a challenging field, affirming their potential on the international stage.

In the men's division, Mukesh Nelavalli added to India's medal tally by capturing bronze in the 25m rapid-fire pistol. Despite technical hurdles, Mukesh managed to secure his position with consistent shooting, contributing to India's impressive performance at the tournament.

