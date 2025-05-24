Left Menu

India's Teen Shooting Stars Shine at ISSF Junior World Cup

India achieved a remarkable 1-2 finish in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ISSF Junior World Cup, thanks to 16-year-olds Shambhavi Kshirsagar and Ojasvi Thakur. Their performance helped India top the standings. Mukesh Nelavalli also earned a bronze in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol.

Updated: 24-05-2025 23:10 IST
In a spectacular show of precision and talent, India secured a 1-2 finish in the women's 10m air rifle event at the ISSF Junior World Cup. Sixteen-year-old shooters Shambhavi Kshirsagar and Ojasvi Thakur engaged in a riveting battle, ultimately propelling India to the top of the standings with their gold and silver medals.

Shambhavi clinched gold with a score of 253.0, while Ojasvi was close behind with 251.8, leaving Italy's Carlota Salafia in third place. The young Indian marksmen showcased their prowess amidst a challenging field, affirming their potential on the international stage.

In the men's division, Mukesh Nelavalli added to India's medal tally by capturing bronze in the 25m rapid-fire pistol. Despite technical hurdles, Mukesh managed to secure his position with consistent shooting, contributing to India's impressive performance at the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

