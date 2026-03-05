Mystery Shooting: Medical Store Owner Targeted

A chilling incident rocked the Garhshankar area when a medical store owner was shot by two unidentified assailants on Wednesday night. The owner, Tarsem Lal, was locking up his shop when the assailants opened fire, wounding him in the abdomen.

The victim was quickly transported to a nearby civil hospital before being transferred to a private facility in Nawanshahr for further treatment. Fortunately, he is receiving appropriate care. Interestingly, Lal reported having no prior conflicts or threats, adding a layer of mystery to the assault.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Daljit Singh Khakh stated that an FIR has been lodged for attempt to murder and relevant arms violations. Authorities are combing through CCTV footage and executing targeted raids to apprehend the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)