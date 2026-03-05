Left Menu

Mystery Shooting: Medical Store Owner Targeted

A medical store owner was shot by two masked assailants on a motorcycle in Garhshankar. He sustained an abdominal gunshot wound and is currently hospitalized. Police have filed a case and are investigating the incident through CCTV footage and raids, while the victim claims no known conflicts or threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:34 IST
Mystery Shooting: Medical Store Owner Targeted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling incident rocked the Garhshankar area when a medical store owner was shot by two unidentified assailants on Wednesday night. The owner, Tarsem Lal, was locking up his shop when the assailants opened fire, wounding him in the abdomen.

The victim was quickly transported to a nearby civil hospital before being transferred to a private facility in Nawanshahr for further treatment. Fortunately, he is receiving appropriate care. Interestingly, Lal reported having no prior conflicts or threats, adding a layer of mystery to the assault.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Daljit Singh Khakh stated that an FIR has been lodged for attempt to murder and relevant arms violations. Authorities are combing through CCTV footage and executing targeted raids to apprehend the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Innovision Ltd Sets IPO for Public Subscription

Innovision Ltd Sets IPO for Public Subscription

 India
2
China Charts New Tech Frontier with Ambitious Five-Year Plan

China Charts New Tech Frontier with Ambitious Five-Year Plan

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

Tensions Rise as Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

 Azerbaijan
4
Tension Rises as US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship

Tension Rises as US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026