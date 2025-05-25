Stuttgart Triumphs in German Cup with 4-2 Victory Over Bielefeld

VfB Stuttgart clinched the German Cup title after overcoming third-tier Arminia Bielefeld 4-2 in a thrilling contest on Saturday. The victory was propelled by notable performances from Nick Woltemade, Enzo Millot, and Deniz Undav.

Woltemade opened the scoring after just 15 minutes, setting the pace with a precise strike. Enzo Millot added to the tally, executing a swift counter-attack just seven minutes later. A third goal swiftly followed from Deniz Undav, putting Stuttgart comfortably ahead by the 28th minute.

Despite a commanding 4-0 lead, Bielefeld fought back, thanks to Julian Kania's strike and an own goal from Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman. However, the victory not only marked Stuttgart's fourth cup triumph but also ensured their entry into the Europa League's league phase, following a ninth-place finish in the Bundesliga.