VfB Stuttgart Triumphs After 28 Years with German Cup Victory

VfB Stuttgart emerged victorious in the German Cup final against Arminia Bielefeld with a convincing 4-2 scoreline, securing their first triumph in the competition since 1995. Enzo Millot's standout performance, including two goals, was instrumental in Stuttgart's success, offering a silver lining to their otherwise challenging Bundesliga season.

Stuttgart built a commanding lead with goals from Nick Woltemade, Millot, and Deniz Undav, reaching halftime with a 3-0 advantage. Millot's second goal effectively sealed the victory before Bielefeld's Julian Kania and an own goal from Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman slightly narrowed the margin. Despite a last-minute surge, Bielefeld couldn't overturn Stuttgart's lead.

The victory not only marks Stuttgart's fourth German Cup conquest but also ensures their participation in the upcoming Europa League. For Bielefeld, who recently secured their return to Bundesliga 2, the result was a bittersweet conclusion to a memorable cup journey that included a stunning semifinal victory against Bayer Leverkusen.

