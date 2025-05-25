Left Menu

VfB Stuttgart Triumphs After 28 Years with German Cup Victory

VfB Stuttgart secured a 4-2 win over Arminia Bielefeld, marking their first German Cup win since 1995. Enzo Millot's double helped Stuttgart overcome a disappointing Bundesliga season and earn a Europa League place. Despite a resilient effort, Bielefeld's fairytale cup run came to an end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 02:43 IST
VfB Stuttgart Triumphs After 28 Years with German Cup Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

VfB Stuttgart emerged victorious in the German Cup final against Arminia Bielefeld with a convincing 4-2 scoreline, securing their first triumph in the competition since 1995. Enzo Millot's standout performance, including two goals, was instrumental in Stuttgart's success, offering a silver lining to their otherwise challenging Bundesliga season.

Stuttgart built a commanding lead with goals from Nick Woltemade, Millot, and Deniz Undav, reaching halftime with a 3-0 advantage. Millot's second goal effectively sealed the victory before Bielefeld's Julian Kania and an own goal from Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman slightly narrowed the margin. Despite a last-minute surge, Bielefeld couldn't overturn Stuttgart's lead.

The victory not only marks Stuttgart's fourth German Cup conquest but also ensures their participation in the upcoming Europa League. For Bielefeld, who recently secured their return to Bundesliga 2, the result was a bittersweet conclusion to a memorable cup journey that included a stunning semifinal victory against Bayer Leverkusen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025