Controversy Unfolds as Auckland FC Miss A-League Grand Final

Auckland FC's hopes of reaching the A-League Grand Final were dashed as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Melbourne Victory. Coach Steve Corica criticized officials after a disallowed Logan Rogerson goal, claiming refereeing errors impacted the match outcome.

Victory triumphed with goals from Zinedine Machach and Bruno Fornaroli, overcoming Auckland's first-leg lead. The decision to rule Rogerson's effort out for going out of play left both the player and supporters disheartened.

While Corica lamented missed opportunities, Victory's Arthur Diles celebrated the achievement, preparing for the Grand Final against Melbourne City. The atmosphere was electric, but questions over officiating remain.