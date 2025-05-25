Senior PGA Championship: Legends Battle for Glory in High Winds

Stewart Cink surveyed the leaderboard during the Senior PGA Championship's third round, recalling days of youthful competition against other renowned players. "It feels like a major out there," Cink remarked, noting the presence of names familiar with success, such as Retief Goosen and Angel Cabrera, heading into the final round.

Both Goosen and Cabrera, previous major victors, share the lead, followed closely by Cink, Lee Westwood, and a group including Padraig Harrington, Vijay Singh, and Y.E. Yang. Collectively, these top contenders boast 13 major championship wins, heightening the tournament's intensity amidst challenging wind conditions.

Despite a shaky start, Harrington rebounded strongly, echoing competitors' sentiments about the demanding nature of Congressional Country Club. Phillip Archer and Jason Caron also impressed, matching leaders at 5 under. With forecasts predicting calmer winds, expectations are high for more impressive scores to emerge in the final round.