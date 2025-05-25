Left Menu

Senior PGA Championship: Legends Battle for Glory in High Winds

Stewart Cink and other golfing legends like Retief Goosen and Angel Cabrera are battling it out in tough wind conditions at the Senior PGA Championship. With extensive major championship experience, these seasoned players are navigating the challenging Congressional Country Club course expertly. Less-known golfers also vie for the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bethesda | Updated: 25-05-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 09:17 IST
Senior PGA Championship: Legends Battle for Glory in High Winds
  • Country:
  • United States

Stewart Cink surveyed the leaderboard during the Senior PGA Championship's third round, recalling days of youthful competition against other renowned players. "It feels like a major out there," Cink remarked, noting the presence of names familiar with success, such as Retief Goosen and Angel Cabrera, heading into the final round.

Both Goosen and Cabrera, previous major victors, share the lead, followed closely by Cink, Lee Westwood, and a group including Padraig Harrington, Vijay Singh, and Y.E. Yang. Collectively, these top contenders boast 13 major championship wins, heightening the tournament's intensity amidst challenging wind conditions.

Despite a shaky start, Harrington rebounded strongly, echoing competitors' sentiments about the demanding nature of Congressional Country Club. Phillip Archer and Jason Caron also impressed, matching leaders at 5 under. With forecasts predicting calmer winds, expectations are high for more impressive scores to emerge in the final round.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025