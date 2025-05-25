Kidambi Srikanth's Stunning Comeback at Malaysia Masters

Kidambi Srikanth has made a significant comeback on the badminton circuit, reaching the finals of the Malaysia Masters after six long years. While he didn't clinch the trophy, his journey to the final is a testament to personal redemption and the power of persistence.

Once ranked as the world's number one, Srikanth faced a series of setbacks, including injuries and a slip in rankings. Under the guidance of coaches RMV Gurusaidutt and Parupalli Kashyap, he focused on improving his fitness and adapting his playing style, evolving into a strategic player known for his balanced approach.

Srikanth's resurgence serves as an inspiration to young Indian badminton players. His mental discipline and perseverance illustrate what determination can achieve, even as he sets sights on future tournaments to reclaim higher rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)