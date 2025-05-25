Left Menu

Kidambi Srikanth's Stunning Comeback at Malaysia Masters

Kidambi Srikanth has made a remarkable return to form, reaching the finals of the Malaysia Masters, his first in six years. Enduring injuries and a dip in rankings, Srikanth has reshaped his game with a focus on mental discipline and all-round play, inspiring a new generation of badminton players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 15:23 IST
Kidambi Srikanth's Stunning Comeback at Malaysia Masters
Kidambi Srikanth
  • Country:
  • India

Kidambi Srikanth has made a significant comeback on the badminton circuit, reaching the finals of the Malaysia Masters after six long years. While he didn't clinch the trophy, his journey to the final is a testament to personal redemption and the power of persistence.

Once ranked as the world's number one, Srikanth faced a series of setbacks, including injuries and a slip in rankings. Under the guidance of coaches RMV Gurusaidutt and Parupalli Kashyap, he focused on improving his fitness and adapting his playing style, evolving into a strategic player known for his balanced approach.

Srikanth's resurgence serves as an inspiration to young Indian badminton players. His mental discipline and perseverance illustrate what determination can achieve, even as he sets sights on future tournaments to reclaim higher rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025