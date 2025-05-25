High Court Halts Controversial Move by Indian Olympic Association

The Delhi High Court has issued an interim order preventing the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) ad-hoc committee from taking any steps to establish a new national sports association for Ski and Snowboard India. The decision follows a petition by Ski and Snowboard India (SSI) challenging the committee's actions as beyond the scope of IOA's authority.

The IOA's initiative was deemed "way beyond the scope of authority" by Justice Sachin Datta, who has put a stay on the committee's actions until the next court hearing, scheduled for July 8. The court has also asked the IOA and the Centre to clarify any provisions in the IOA constitution that might authorize such a move.

SSI's petition highlights the lack of due process, stating that no show-cause notice was issued before the ad-hoc committee's unilateral formation. The petitioner argues this move violated principles of natural justice and the Sports Code, as well as the IOA's own constitutional processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)