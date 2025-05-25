Left Menu

Dominant Sabalenka Sets the Pace at French Open

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, delivered a commanding performance at the French Open by defeating Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round. Other notable players including Elina Svitolina and Hamad Medjedovic also progressed smoothly. A grand ceremony for Rafa Nadal is scheduled, alongside exciting matches later in the day.

Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka issued an early warning to her competitors at the French Open, showcasing her supremacy with a compelling victory against Kamilla Rakhimova in the opening round. The world number one, who aims to surpass her 2023 semi-final appearance, effortlessly won 6-1 6-0 in under an hour.

In other news, Elina Svitolina advanced convincingly, while China's Zheng Qinwen eyes progression to the second round. Meanwhile, Court Philippe Chatrier will host a tribute ceremony for 14-time champion Rafa Nadal after the day session, followed by evening matches featuring American Ben Shelton and Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

Despite an interruption, three-times Grand Slam winner Sabalenka thrilled fans with her masterful serve under the roof of the main showcourt. Adding to the day's competition are petite victories from Germany's Eva Lys, who eliminated American seed Peyton Stearns, and Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic, moving swiftly to the men's second round.

