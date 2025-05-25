Tense IPL Showdown: Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans

In an exciting IPL face-off, Chennai Super Kings took on Gujarat Titans in a high-energy match on Sunday, establishing a challenging target of 230 runs in 20 overs.

Key players like Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis showcased strong performances, contributing scores of 52 and 57, respectively.

The Titans' bowlers, including Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan, worked tirelessly to curb the Super Kings' progress, but the team's solid batting lineup proved too strong to contain.

(With inputs from agencies.)