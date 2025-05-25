Thrilling Rounds at Mexico Riviera Maya Open: Aditi Ashok's Pursuit

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok maintained her steady performance, playing her third consecutive even par round of 72, and found herself tied for 31st at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open.

The third round was marked by ups and downs for Ashok, who started strong with birdies on the third and fifth holes. However, she faced setbacks with bogeys on the eighth and ninth holes. On the back nine, a pattern emerged as she alternated between birdies and bogeys on holes 11 through 16.

Jenny Bae, who led on the second day, continues to cling to a one-shot lead after the third round. In a close contest, Yahui Zhang from China and Chisato Iwai from Japan finished their rounds with birdies, tying for second at six under par.

(With inputs from agencies.)