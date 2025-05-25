Left Menu

Thrilling Rounds at Mexico Riviera Maya Open: Aditi Ashok's Pursuit

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok delivered consistent performances with a third consecutive 72 at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open, tying for 31st. Meanwhile, Jenny Bae maintains a narrow lead. Ashok is striving for her first top 30 finish this season, while other competitors close in on the leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Playadelcarmen | Updated: 25-05-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 17:56 IST
Thrilling Rounds at Mexico Riviera Maya Open: Aditi Ashok's Pursuit
golfer

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok maintained her steady performance, playing her third consecutive even par round of 72, and found herself tied for 31st at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open.

The third round was marked by ups and downs for Ashok, who started strong with birdies on the third and fifth holes. However, she faced setbacks with bogeys on the eighth and ninth holes. On the back nine, a pattern emerged as she alternated between birdies and bogeys on holes 11 through 16.

Jenny Bae, who led on the second day, continues to cling to a one-shot lead after the third round. In a close contest, Yahui Zhang from China and Chisato Iwai from Japan finished their rounds with birdies, tying for second at six under par.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025