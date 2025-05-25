Shubman Gill: Leading India into a New Era of Test Cricket

In a bold move for Indian cricket, Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new Test captain, succeeding stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. However, cricket legend Harbhajan Singh advises patience, noting that the team should not be judged prematurely.

Gill, 25, steps into his leadership role with a challenging tour of England ahead, alongside deputy Rishabh Pant, in the fresh World Test Championship cycle beginning next month. While Harbhajan applauds the decision to transition leadership to a younger player, he acknowledges the hurdles that lie ahead.

"Having a young captain like Shubman Gill, who has proven his leadership in franchise cricket, is an excellent decision," Harbhajan remarked at a TV show launch. But he emphasized that the gap left by Kohli and Sharma's absence needs closing and that patience will be vital as Gill navigates this new leadership terrain. Despite potential setbacks against England, the focus remains on growth and learning.

