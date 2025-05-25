Left Menu

Shubman Gill: Leading India into a New Era of Test Cricket

Shubman Gill, newly appointed as India's Test cricket captain, faces his first major challenge with the upcoming England tour. With notable absences like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, cricket veteran Harbhajan Singh urges patience with the young team, despite potential early setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 18:09 IST
Shubman Gill: Leading India into a New Era of Test Cricket
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move for Indian cricket, Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new Test captain, succeeding stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. However, cricket legend Harbhajan Singh advises patience, noting that the team should not be judged prematurely.

Gill, 25, steps into his leadership role with a challenging tour of England ahead, alongside deputy Rishabh Pant, in the fresh World Test Championship cycle beginning next month. While Harbhajan applauds the decision to transition leadership to a younger player, he acknowledges the hurdles that lie ahead.

"Having a young captain like Shubman Gill, who has proven his leadership in franchise cricket, is an excellent decision," Harbhajan remarked at a TV show launch. But he emphasized that the gap left by Kohli and Sharma's absence needs closing and that patience will be vital as Gill navigates this new leadership terrain. Despite potential setbacks against England, the focus remains on growth and learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025