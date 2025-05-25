Left Menu

Adille J Sumariwalla Honored with Asian Athletics Leadership Gold Pin

Adille J Sumariwalla, a prominent figure in athletics, received the Asian Athletics Leadership Gold Pin for his significant contributions to the sport. This honor was awarded by the Asian Athletics Association, recognizing his impactful leadership and dedication to athletics across Asia.

Updated: 25-05-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 18:48 IST
Adille J Sumariwalla, Vice President of World Athletics and former president of the Athletics Federation of India, has been awarded the prestigious Asian Athletics Leadership Gold Pin. The accolade was presented during the Asian Athletics Association Congress, acknowledging his pivotal role in advancing athletics in the region.

General Dahlan Al Hamad, President of the AAA, bestowed the honor upon Sumariwalla, celebrating his influential contributions to the sport. This recognition comes as a testament to his unwavering commitment and leadership in the Asian athletics community.

As the current spokesperson of the Athletics Federation of India, Sumariwalla continues to make significant strides in promoting athletics, fostering growth, and encouraging leadership among athletes throughout the continent.

