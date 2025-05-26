Left Menu

Union Saint-Gilloise: From 90-Year Title Drought to Belgian League Triumph

Union Saint-Gilloise clinched the Belgian league title for the first time in 90 years by defeating Gent 3-1. Despite a tense final day of the season, the Brussels club secured their win with substitute Promise David's two second-half goals, finishing three points ahead of Club Brugge.

Union Saint-Gilloise ended a 90-year title drought by securing the Belgian league championship with a 3-1 victory over Gent on Sunday. The Brussels club, which faced a nervy final day, finished three points ahead of defending champions Club Brugge.

The final matchday started with Union narrowly leading Brugge by one point. An early goal by Franjo Ivanovic set them on the right track, but tensions rose as Gent equalized just before halftime. In a game-changing move, substitute Promise David scored twice in quick succession, confirming Union's triumph.

Led by coach Sebastien Pocognoli, Union Saint-Gilloise ended the season with 56 points. Their victory marks a significant comeback for a club that was once relegated to the fourth tier. With the backing of investor Tony Bloom, Union earned promotion back to the top division in 2021 and finally captured the league title this year.

