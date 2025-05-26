Griffin's First Solo PGA Triumph at Windy Colonial

Ben Griffin clinched his first individual PGA Tour victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge, triumphing by a single shot over rival Matti Schmid. Victory was earned the hard way, with the duo grappling with fierce wind conditions at the iconic Hogan's Alley.

Despite a promising start, Griffin and Schmid exchanged blows throughout the final round, leading to a thrilling conclusion. Griffin's crucial 4-foot par putt on the 72nd hole sealed his triumph, marking his first solo victory following a team win last month in New Orleans.

Scottie Scheffler, world No. 1 and a local favorite, failed to replicate his previous performance and finished tied for fourth. Griffin's persistence amid challenging conditions secured his standout win in a competitive field.

