Griffin's First Solo PGA Triumph at Windy Colonial
Ben Griffin secured his first individual PGA Tour victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge, edging past Matti Schmid by one shot. Despite challenging wind conditions, Griffin managed to maintain his lead, sealing his win with a 1-over 71. Scottie Scheffler and others trailed behind in a thrilling final round.
Scottie Scheffler, world No. 1 and a local favorite, failed to replicate his previous performance and finished tied for fourth. Griffin's persistence amid challenging conditions secured his standout win in a competitive field.
