Griffin's First Solo PGA Triumph at Windy Colonial

Ben Griffin secured his first individual PGA Tour victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge, edging past Matti Schmid by one shot. Despite challenging wind conditions, Griffin managed to maintain his lead, sealing his win with a 1-over 71. Scottie Scheffler and others trailed behind in a thrilling final round.

Ben Griffin clinched his first individual PGA Tour victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge, triumphing by a single shot over rival Matti Schmid. Victory was earned the hard way, with the duo grappling with fierce wind conditions at the iconic Hogan's Alley.

Despite a promising start, Griffin and Schmid exchanged blows throughout the final round, leading to a thrilling conclusion. Griffin's crucial 4-foot par putt on the 72nd hole sealed his triumph, marking his first solo victory following a team win last month in New Orleans.

Scottie Scheffler, world No. 1 and a local favorite, failed to replicate his previous performance and finished tied for fourth. Griffin's persistence amid challenging conditions secured his standout win in a competitive field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

