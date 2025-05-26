Left Menu

Barcelona's Triumph: A Season Sealed with Goals and Glory

Barcelona concluded its title-winning season with a dominant 3-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao, as Robert Lewandowski scored twice but missed catching Kylian Mbappé as the top scorer. Lewandowski ended the season with 27 goals while Barcelona finished with 88 points. Lewandowski expressed satisfaction with an almost perfect season.

Updated: 26-05-2025 10:01 IST
Barcelona capped off its remarkable title-winning campaign with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao. A standout performance came from Robert Lewandowski, who scored two goals, but ultimately fell short in the Spanish league's top scorer race, finishing behind Kylian Mbappé.

Lewandowski's contributions saw him net twice in Bilbao, bringing his season total to 27 goals. Despite missing several matches due to injury, Lewandowski was a pivotal figure for Barcelona throughout the season. Meanwhile, Mbappé concluded his campaign with an impressive spree, bagging 10 goals in his final six matches to outshine Lewandowski.

With Barcelona ending the season with 88 points, the team secured a commendable lead over second and third-placed rivals. The club displayed its offensive strength, scoring 102 goals and finishing with a goal difference of plus 63. Barcelona's coach, Hansi Flick, praised the team's consistent performance. The season also saw Levante's return to the first division and significant changes in European placements for various clubs.

