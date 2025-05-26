Barcelona's Triumph: A Season Sealed with Goals and Glory

Barcelona capped off its remarkable title-winning campaign with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao. A standout performance came from Robert Lewandowski, who scored two goals, but ultimately fell short in the Spanish league's top scorer race, finishing behind Kylian Mbappé.

Lewandowski's contributions saw him net twice in Bilbao, bringing his season total to 27 goals. Despite missing several matches due to injury, Lewandowski was a pivotal figure for Barcelona throughout the season. Meanwhile, Mbappé concluded his campaign with an impressive spree, bagging 10 goals in his final six matches to outshine Lewandowski.

With Barcelona ending the season with 88 points, the team secured a commendable lead over second and third-placed rivals. The club displayed its offensive strength, scoring 102 goals and finishing with a goal difference of plus 63. Barcelona's coach, Hansi Flick, praised the team's consistent performance. The season also saw Levante's return to the first division and significant changes in European placements for various clubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)