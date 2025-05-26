Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return Boosts Black Ferns' Pacific Four Victory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's return from retirement translated into a resounding victory for New Zealand, with the seasoned winger scoring seven tries to secure a 79-14 win over the United States. The emphatic performance helped the world champions retain the Pacific Four title.

Katelyn Vahaakolo contributed four tries, capturing attention alongside Woodman-Wickliffe's stellar plays. The double World Player of the Year emphasized her pride in the black jersey's legacy and her excitement about the team's future.

Despite an early blow from the Americans, the Black Ferns displayed a commanding show at Auckland's North Harbour Stadium. Meanwhile, Canada demonstrated their prowess by defeating Australia 45-7 in Brisbane, adding intensity to the coming Women's World Cup competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)