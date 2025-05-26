Left Menu

Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return Boosts Black Ferns' Pacific Four Victory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe returned from retirement to score seven tries, leading New Zealand to a 79-14 victory over the U.S. in the Pacific Four final. The match, featuring impressive performances from Katelyn Vahaakolo and Jorja Miller, reaffirms New Zealand's strength ahead of the Women's World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:05 IST
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's return from retirement translated into a resounding victory for New Zealand, with the seasoned winger scoring seven tries to secure a 79-14 win over the United States. The emphatic performance helped the world champions retain the Pacific Four title.

Katelyn Vahaakolo contributed four tries, capturing attention alongside Woodman-Wickliffe's stellar plays. The double World Player of the Year emphasized her pride in the black jersey's legacy and her excitement about the team's future.

Despite an early blow from the Americans, the Black Ferns displayed a commanding show at Auckland's North Harbour Stadium. Meanwhile, Canada demonstrated their prowess by defeating Australia 45-7 in Brisbane, adding intensity to the coming Women's World Cup competition.

