Injuries Sideline Bangladesh's Star Mustafizur Rehman Before Pakistan Clash

Bangladesh's cricket team faces setbacks ahead of their T20I series against Pakistan as left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rehman is ruled out due to an injury incurred during an IPL match. The incident happened against Sunrisers Hyderabad when Mustafizur attempted a caught and bowled, resulting in a fracture on his left thumb.

According to the ICC official website and ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh national team physio Delowar Hossain confirmed the injury, which necessitates rest and rehabilitation, making Mustafizur unavailable for the next two to three weeks. Khaled Ahmed, with a notable domestic season, steps in as his replacement.

This comes amid additional challenges for Bangladesh, with Nahid Rana withdrawing for personal reasons and Soumya Sarkar out with a back injury. The team faces Pakistan in a series of three T20I matches starting May 28 in Lahore, determined to improve after a recent series loss to UAE.

