India Prepares for England Tour with Strategic Test Squad Shake-up

India's cricket team gears up for a major Test series against England, set from June to August 2025. The series, pivotal for the ICC World Test Championship, marks Shubman Gill's debut as Test captain, following the recent retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:08 IST
Indian Cricket Team's head coach Gautam Gambhir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the five-match Test series against England looms, India's cricket team is already making strategic moves. Head coach Gautam Gambhir recently visited the iconic Maa Kamakhya temple in Guwahati to offer prayers ahead of the important tour, part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship.

The revered Kamakhya temple, situated on the Nilachal hills just 7 km from Guwahati, is one of India's largest Shakti shrines. The highly anticipated England series will span from June to August 2025, with matches slated at historic venues like Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

This series will be the first since Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Shubman Gill as the new Test captain, with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as his vice-captain. The squad sees the inclusion of stalwarts like Abhimanyu Easwaran, and in the bowling unit, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the attack alongside fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and others.

