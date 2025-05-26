India Prepares for England Tour with Strategic Test Squad Shake-up

As the five-match Test series against England looms, India's cricket team is already making strategic moves. Head coach Gautam Gambhir recently visited the iconic Maa Kamakhya temple in Guwahati to offer prayers ahead of the important tour, part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship.

The revered Kamakhya temple, situated on the Nilachal hills just 7 km from Guwahati, is one of India's largest Shakti shrines. The highly anticipated England series will span from June to August 2025, with matches slated at historic venues like Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

This series will be the first since Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Shubman Gill as the new Test captain, with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as his vice-captain. The squad sees the inclusion of stalwarts like Abhimanyu Easwaran, and in the bowling unit, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the attack alongside fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and others.