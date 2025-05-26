Daniel Vettori Backs Mohammed Shami Amid IPL 2025 Struggles

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori has expressed confidence in seasoned seamer Mohammed Shami, despite his lackluster showings in the ongoing IPL 2025. Shami, who secured just six wickets in nine matches with an economy rate of 11.23, faced criticism for his performance in the esteemed T20 league.

In a post-match press conference following a win over Kolkata Knight Riders, Vettori discussed Shami's struggles, emphasizing the challenges of returning to T20 cricket after a hiatus. 'It's been a while since he played T20s, and the game has moved fast in those 18 months,' Vettori noted, referencing Shami's previous success as a Purple Cap winner. He highlighted that consistency remains the key for Shami to regain form.

Meanwhile, off the field, Shami has battled injuries, including an ankle surgery in 2024 and subsequent knee issues. Returning to cricket in the Ranji Trophy, Shami showed glimpses of his prowess. Assigned as a new ball bowler across formats for India in 2025, Shami played a pivotal role in the Champions Trophy win, finishing as a top wicket-taker.