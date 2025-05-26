Kanika Siwach Shines as India Secures Narrow Victory Over Uruguay
Kanika Siwach played a key role in India's junior women's hockey team's 3-2 win over Uruguay at the Four Nations Tournament. Siwach's two goals in the final quarter secured the victory. Sonam also scored for India, while Milagros Seigal and Agustina Mari were on target for Uruguay.
In a thrilling encounter at the Four Nations Tournament, the Indian junior women's hockey team edged past Uruguay with a 3-2 victory, thanks to a standout performance by Kanika Siwach.
Siwach's brace in the final quarter, which included a penalty corner and a field goal, was pivotal in securing the win. Earlier, Sonam had equalized for India after Milagros Seigal's early strike for Uruguay, with Agustina Mari briefly restoring the lead for the South Americans.
The win sets up a challenging match for India against the host nation, Argentina, scheduled for Tuesday.
