Kanika Siwach Shines as India Secures Narrow Victory Over Uruguay

In a thrilling encounter at the Four Nations Tournament, the Indian junior women's hockey team edged past Uruguay with a 3-2 victory, thanks to a standout performance by Kanika Siwach.

Siwach's brace in the final quarter, which included a penalty corner and a field goal, was pivotal in securing the win. Earlier, Sonam had equalized for India after Milagros Seigal's early strike for Uruguay, with Agustina Mari briefly restoring the lead for the South Americans.

The win sets up a challenging match for India against the host nation, Argentina, scheduled for Tuesday.

