Nairobi City Thunder Upset MBB, Al Ahli Tripoli Stays Perfect in BAL Nile Showdowns

The 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) Nile Conference resumed with exhilarating action on Day 5, delivering dramatic upsets, record-setting performances, and playoff-level intensity that had fans across the continent buzzing.

Thunder Strike: Nairobi City Thunder Secure Historic First Win

Kenya’s Nairobi City Thunder made a statement with their first-ever BAL victory, stunning South Africa’s seasoned MBB squad with a commanding 85-76 triumph in the opening matchup of the day. The win not only lifted Thunder’s spirits but also shook up the standings in a fiercely competitive conference.

Albert Odero powered the Kenyan side with a team-high 23 points, displaying poise and sharp shooting. He was ably supported by a well-balanced Thunder attack, with five additional players scoring in double digits—underscoring the team’s newfound offensive cohesion.

What truly separated Thunder from MBB, however, was their dominance on the glass and in transition. Nairobi outrebounded their opponents 53-43, creating second-chance opportunities and limiting MBB’s scoring rhythm. Their relentless pace also translated into 27 fast break points, as they repeatedly beat MBB down the floor to capitalize on transition mismatches.

Record-Breaker: Teafale Lenard Jr’s Heroics in Vain

Though MBB fell short, the game was far from uneventful for their standout forward, Teafale Lenard Jr. The dynamic scorer lit up the stat sheet with 38 points, setting a new single-game scoring record for the 2025 BAL season. His ability to drive, pull up, and hit tough contested shots kept MBB in the contest until late in the fourth quarter, but the lack of consistent support ultimately doomed their chances.

Lenard’s performance, while individually brilliant, highlighted MBB’s reliance on his offense—an area they will need to address quickly with only one game left to salvage their tournament hopes.

Al Ahli Tripoli Remains Unbeaten in Nail-Biter Against APR

The day’s second game was a BAL classic as Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli edged past host team APR (Rwanda) 106-102 in a high-octane thriller. With both squads displaying elite scoring prowess and heart, it was the most electrifying contest of the conference so far.

Al Ahli Tripoli was led by the ever-reliable Jaylen Adams, who poured in 26 points with precision shooting and veteran leadership. He was complemented by Jean Jacques Boissy and Mohammed Sadi, each contributing 15 points in a complete team performance.

APR, determined to deliver in front of their home crowd, were spearheaded by Obadiah Noel’s 30-point showcase and Chasson Randle’s clutch 25-point effort. The duo kept APR within striking distance all game and nearly stole it in the dying minutes.

The match also made BAL history on two fronts: Al Ahli Tripoli became the first team in the 2025 season to score over 100 points in three separate games, and for the first time this year, both teams broke the 100-point mark in a single game—a testament to the offensive fireworks on display.

What’s Next: Final Showdowns Await

With Day 6 marking the conclusion of the Nile Conference group stage, two crucial clashes remain. Al Ahli Tripoli will aim to stay perfect when they face the desperate MBB at 2:30 p.m. CAT. Later, Nairobi City Thunder will look to ride the momentum of their historic win against APR in a 5:30 p.m. CAT tip-off that could determine seeding for the next stage.

Both games promise high stakes, intense rivalries, and more memorable moments as the BAL 2025 season marches toward the playoffs.