Left Menu

Ronaldo's Redemption: Al-Nassr's Unexpected Opportunity

Cristiano Ronaldo's disappointing season with Al-Nassr could conclude positively after the team won an appeal, earning them three points that enhance their chances for Asian Champions League qualification. This decision, announced by the Saudi Arabia Football Federation, lifts Al-Nassr to third place, potentially surpassing Al-Hilal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:57 IST
Ronaldo's Redemption: Al-Nassr's Unexpected Opportunity
Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo, despite a challenging season at Al-Nassr, could see an upswing in fortunes as the club secured an appeal granting them three additional points. The Saudi Arabia Football Federation made this announcement just before the final league matches, creating a pathway for Al-Nassr into the Asian Champions League.

Previously trailing in fourth place, Al-Nassr now finds itself in third, igniting hope for overtaking second-place Al-Hilal. As the final matches approach, Ronaldo and his team are set to face Al-Fateh, while Al-Hilal squares off against Al Qadsiah. If Al-Nassr clinches third, they will enter Asia's second-tier competition instead.

The decision, which also results in Al-Orubah's relegation due to an ineligible player incident, marks a critical juncture for Ronaldo's future with Al-Nassr. The legendary forward's contract is set to expire on June 30, leaving questions about his next move, possibly to play at FIFA's Club World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025