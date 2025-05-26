Left Menu

Siddhesh Lad Leads Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals in T20 League

Siddhesh Lad has been named captain of the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals for the T20 Mumbai League's third season. The team announced replacements for Tushar Deshpande and Armaan Jaffer, who are engaged in other commitments. Rohan Raje and Saksham Parashar will join the squad.

26-05-2025
Deshpande, one of the iconic players, will be absent from the competition as he joins the India A squad for their England tour. Meanwhile, Jaffer, 26, requested to be relieved by the Mumbai Cricket Association to pursue playing opportunities with Pondicherry, a request that was granted.

Rohan Raje and Saksham Parashar have been selected as replacements for the team. Lad, who successfully returned to Mumbai last year in the Ranji Trophy after participating for Goa in the 2022-23 season, is praised for his game intelligence, ability to handle pressure, and leadership by example, according to team mentor Abhishek Nayar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

