Siddhesh Lad Leads Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals in T20 League

Siddhesh Lad was appointed captain of the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals on Monday, leading into the third edition of the T20 Mumbai League. The franchise also revealed replacements for Tushar Deshpande and Armaan Jaffer.

Deshpande, one of the iconic players, will be absent from the competition as he joins the India A squad for their England tour. Meanwhile, Jaffer, 26, requested to be relieved by the Mumbai Cricket Association to pursue playing opportunities with Pondicherry, a request that was granted.

Rohan Raje and Saksham Parashar have been selected as replacements for the team. Lad, who successfully returned to Mumbai last year in the Ranji Trophy after participating for Goa in the 2022-23 season, is praised for his game intelligence, ability to handle pressure, and leadership by example, according to team mentor Abhishek Nayar.

