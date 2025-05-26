Gavi and Isco Make Triumphant Return for Spain in Nations League Clash
Spain's midfielders Gavi and Isco are back in the national squad for the Nations League semi-final against France next month. Gavi returns after recovery from knee ligament injury while Isco, who had a stellar season with Real Betis, returns after six years.
Midfield stars Gavi and Isco have been recalled by Spanish manager Luis de la Fuente for the upcoming Nations League semi-final against France. Gavi, after recovering from a knee injury suffered in late 2023, reclaims his spot following a successful season with Barcelona, during which he contributed to their LaLiga and Copa del Rey victories.
Meanwhile, Isco returns to the national team after a six-year hiatus, recognizing his impressive performances at Real Betis. Scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists, Isco played a pivotal role in leading Betis to the Conference League final.
The eagerly anticipated match against France is set to take place on June 5th in Stuttgart, with a squad that blends experienced candidates and emerging talents, such as Martin Zubimendi and Lamine Yamal, ready for the challenge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
