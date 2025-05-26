Gavi and Isco Make Triumphant Return for Spain in Nations League Clash

Midfield stars Gavi and Isco have been recalled by Spanish manager Luis de la Fuente for the upcoming Nations League semi-final against France. Gavi, after recovering from a knee injury suffered in late 2023, reclaims his spot following a successful season with Barcelona, during which he contributed to their LaLiga and Copa del Rey victories.

Meanwhile, Isco returns to the national team after a six-year hiatus, recognizing his impressive performances at Real Betis. Scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists, Isco played a pivotal role in leading Betis to the Conference League final.

The eagerly anticipated match against France is set to take place on June 5th in Stuttgart, with a squad that blends experienced candidates and emerging talents, such as Martin Zubimendi and Lamine Yamal, ready for the challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)