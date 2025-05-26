Left Menu

Casper Ruud Dominates French Open First Round

Casper Ruud, twice French Open finalist, secured a 6-3 6-4 6-2 win against Albert Ramos Vinolas in the first round. After winning the Madrid Open, Ruud faced a setback in Rome but demonstrated his prowess on clay at Roland Garros. He advances to face Nuno Borges of Portugal next.

Casper Ruud commenced his quest for another French Open final with an impressive 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over Spanish qualifier Albert Ramos Vinolas.

Despite a setback against Jannik Sinner in Rome, Ruud, the first Norwegian to win a Masters 1000 title, showcased his clay court skills at Roland Garros.

Ramos Vinolas, eager to break a streak of losses against Ruud, faltered after a promising start in the second set. Ruud now faces Portugal's Nuno Borges in the next round.

