Casper Ruud Dominates French Open First Round
Casper Ruud, twice French Open finalist, secured a 6-3 6-4 6-2 win against Albert Ramos Vinolas in the first round. After winning the Madrid Open, Ruud faced a setback in Rome but demonstrated his prowess on clay at Roland Garros. He advances to face Nuno Borges of Portugal next.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:53 IST
Casper Ruud commenced his quest for another French Open final with an impressive 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over Spanish qualifier Albert Ramos Vinolas.
Despite a setback against Jannik Sinner in Rome, Ruud, the first Norwegian to win a Masters 1000 title, showcased his clay court skills at Roland Garros.
Ramos Vinolas, eager to break a streak of losses against Ruud, faltered after a promising start in the second set. Ruud now faces Portugal's Nuno Borges in the next round.
Advertisement