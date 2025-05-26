Casper Ruud Dominates French Open First Round

Casper Ruud commenced his quest for another French Open final with an impressive 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over Spanish qualifier Albert Ramos Vinolas.

Despite a setback against Jannik Sinner in Rome, Ruud, the first Norwegian to win a Masters 1000 title, showcased his clay court skills at Roland Garros.

Ramos Vinolas, eager to break a streak of losses against Ruud, faltered after a promising start in the second set. Ruud now faces Portugal's Nuno Borges in the next round.