EISB Triumphs with 10 Medals at Stairs Youth National Games 2025

Bengaluru witnessed a significant achievement as EISB students clinched 10 medals at the prestigious Stairs Youth National Games 2025 in New Delhi. The event took place from May 19 to 21 and provided a prime platform for the school's young athletes to showcase their talent against top schools from across India.

The EISB team achieved an impressive medal tally with 3 Golds, 5 Silvers, and 2 Bronzes. Key winners include Hamsini in U8 Girls with Golds in 50m and 100m sprints, and Sohan Gowda in U12 Boys with a Gold in the 4X100 relay. Each student's dedication played a crucial role in their success.

Reflecting on the students' accomplishments, Head of School Ms. Anuradha Krishnan stressed the opportunities provided at EISB, while Sports Coordinator Mr. Ravi Kumar praised the team's discipline and teamwork. The Stairs Youth National Games is an annual event nurturing grassroots talent, aiming to provide national exposure to young athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)